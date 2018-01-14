China to establish barrier-free transport system

Beijing

China is looking to establish a service system for barrier-free transport by 2020, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT). A guideline on improving transportation services for the elderly and the disabled was jointly released by the MOT, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the China Disabled Persons’ Federation and four other departments. By 2020, barrier-free facilities should be established at all newly-built and rebuilt railway stations, service centers along expressways, airport terminals and other transport facilities, for the disabled and the elderly.—AFP