China to enhance inter-party exchanges with Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Beijing

A senior official of the International department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Zhang Xuyi said that they would continue to promote their interaction and cooperation with political parties in Pakistan.

In a press briefing to visiting group of journalists from South Asia on the role of CPC in developing State-to-State relationship with foreign countries, he said it is their consistent endeavor deepening political and economic interaction with neighboring countries on parties’ level, he said adding China attached high importance to its ties with Pakistan.

Our bilateral cooperation has entered into new era with launching of China-Pakistan economic corridor. Ex

changes on the parties’ level are an important part of China’s overall diplomatic policy, he added.

Xuyi further said, the inter-party collaboration helps to develop consensus on matters relating to bilateral interest. Pakistan is their most reliable friend and close strategic partner in the region and they had been maintaining frequent and regular contacts with its political parties.

He highlighted the contribution of the CPC in strengthening State-to-State foreign relationship. The party, he added is a driving force in promoting people-to-people contacts through the parties’ network.

Xuyi further said, mutual trust, equality and non-interference in each other affairs are the basic principles of their relationship with foreign countries.