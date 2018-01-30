China endorses Abbasi views on BRI

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Monday endorsed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s views on China Pakistan Economic Corridor stating that it will help to improve the economic environment not only of Pakistan but the entire region.

When asked to comment on PM’s reported interview he gave while attending the Davos World Economic Forum, she said they have noticed the report, in which he spokes high about the importance of BRI.

Hua Chunying said, the Chinese side has said many times that the main objective of the “One Belt and One Road Initiative” proposed by China is to strengthen development cooperation and promote win-win development by strengthening international cooperation and focusing on infrastructure interconnection and mutual development.

In the recent five years, the “Belt and Road” has proceeded smoothly and also achieved fruitful results. It has provided a large number of employment opportunities for the countries concerned, improved the development environment for participating countries and the space and potential for regional cooperation, and are welcomed by the countries and peoples concerned. .

We have always said that the initiative to jointly build the Belt and Road initiative originated in China, but the opportunities and achievements in building the Belt and Road initiative belong to the world.

We will cement the overall global economic recovery by expanding the physical and cultural environment of interconnection and expanding effective global demand.”

She added, China is ready to work with all parties to continue to firmly promote the “Belt and Road” in line with the principle of jointly building and sharing and open up broader prospects for the common development and prosperity of all countries in the world.

Asked to comment on the interview of Indian ambassador to China’s interview about India’s concerns on the economic corridor and the BRI, the spokesperson said, with regard to the differences between China and India on the issue, China is ready to maintain communication and dialogue with the Indian side and properly control it.

It will also actively seek solutions acceptable to both sides so that the differences will not affect the overall situation of the relations between the two countries. This is in the best interests of both countries.