BEIJING : China has become a role-model for the World as a whole as how to fight out poverty and to improve living conditions of the common man, analysts said here on Saturday.

In the recent years, the country has successfully achieved its stipulated targets improving the lot of poor sections of the society, the analysts pointed out, stating the countries which are facing poverty as their main challenge could follow China.

Still stacked together as developing countries, China is in its own lane. Its meteoric rise has made it the second-biggest economy in the world. It is best known as the global factory and has lifted 800 million people out of poverty.

China is still striving hard to raise the living standard of its people. It Political Bureau at its meeting held here on Friday sets requirements for achieving the goal of poverty elimination

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presided over the meeting that focused on poverty reduction work.

During the meeting, the members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee were briefed about the performance evaluation of the provincial governments’ poverty reduction work, and they made requirements for achieving the goal of eliminating poverty.

China has made decisive progress in poverty reduction under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core since the Party’s 18th National Congress in 2012, said a statement released after the meeting.

China has made the biggest achievement in the history of poverty reduction, with the establishment of a poverty reduction system with Chinese characteristics, the progress of targeted measures of poverty alleviation, and participation from all walks of life, the statement said.

The CPC Central Committee’s plans and decisions on poverty reduction were completely implemented last year, and local governments have taken more responsibilities, it said.

The targeted measures for poverty alleviation have proved effective, the western and eastern regions have speeded up coordination on poverty reduction, and the work style has improved greatly, the statement said.

The CPC’s original aspiration, as well as its mission, is to pursue happiness for the Chinese people and strive for national rejuvenation, so poverty reduction has reflected the Party’s original aspiration and mission to reduce poverty and help the poor to meet their aspiration for a better life, said the statement.

It also said that it is a great task for the CPC to resolve absolute poverty?a problem never before addressed in the country’s history?in the next years.

The task of poverty reduction remains arduous, with numerous challenges such as lack of public services in some areas, inefficient implementation of poverty reduction measures and misuse of poverty alleviation funds, said the statement.

It pointed out that strict rules on performance evaluation must be carried out. Those who have shown good performance on poverty reduction should be complimented, those who have not should improve their work and those who violate rules and regulations must be punished, it said.

Orignally published by INP