China Embassy’s CC opens Pak-China Art exhibition

Staff Reporter

Sargodha

Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and Director China Cultural Centre in Pakistan, You Yi visited Sargodha University to inaugurate Pak-China Friendship Art Exhibition.

The ‘First National Art Exhibition and Competition 2019 on Pak-China Friendship’ was organized by Sargodha University’s Institute of Art and Design and Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) in collaboration with Pakistan Council on China (PCC).

First Secretary Chinese Embassy Islamabad Pan Yuqi, President PCC Ambassador Inam-ul-Haq, the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Director PICS Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman and Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Afzal also graced the event.

The exhibition displayed the visual art forms of young Pakistani artists comprising miniature, prints, calligraphy, sculptures, special paper-cutting arts, drawings, paintings and crafts representing all-weather Pak-China friendship.

