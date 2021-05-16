China elaborates its position on Afghan issue

Our Correspondent Beijing

Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said at the recent second C+C5 foreign ministers meeting, the foreign ministers held in-depth discussions about the Afghan situation.

They also discussed as what role neighbouring countries can play and released a joint statement, reaching important consensus.

She said, at a news briefing that current Afghan situation has drawn great attention from the international community. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi elaborated China’s position on the Afghan situation.

To summarize, China proposed the following. First, the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan should be “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned”.

Second, Afghanistan should form inclusive political arrangements to make sure that all ethnic groups and parties could participate in political life in the future and enjoy equal political rights.

Third, Afghan national governance structure in the future should conform to the country’s unique national conditions and development needs, and should not simply copy foreign models.

The Chinese side believes that foreign troops should withdraw from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner to prevent any hasty action from adversely affecting and seriously interfering with the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

As close neighbours of Afghanistan, Central Asian countries should make due contribution to the final settlement of the Afghan issue.