China eases visa permits for foreign high-skilled workers

Beijing

China announced easier visa permits for foreign professionals and high-skilled workers Thursday, as part of its effort to bridge the talent gap.

Applicants will be expanded to those who qualify as high-end talents in the Categories of Foreigners Working in China, including scientists, entrepreneurs and leading figures in technology-intensive sectors, according to new rules unveiled by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs. The expiration date of the visa could be extended to five to 10 years after issuance, with multiple entries and 180-day-stays for a single entry, the administration said, adding that the categories could be adjusted based on the country’s changing demand for talent.

Spouses and minor children of the applicants could gain the same visa, as early as the day after filing applications. Foreign talent could get their confirmation of qualification in five working days.—Xinhua