China diversifies energy supplies to higher renewable energy share to 15pc by 2020

Muhammad Arshad

Beijing

China has made an effort to diversify its energy supplies and plans to increase the share of hydropower, wind power, solar power and other renewable energy to 15% by 2020. China’s oil consumption growth accounted for half of the world’s oil consumption growth in 2012. Oil from Middle East and Africa has actually reached almost 80% of total volume.

In this regard, China has taken steps to dramatically reduce dependence on Middle Eastern oil as well as has diversified its oil and gas supplies in Africa, South America and Eurasia. China speeds up oversea energy assets purchase and loans-for-oil deals.

China is the world’s most populous country and has a rapidly growing economy, which has driven the country’s high overall energy demand and the quest for securing energy resources. China is the world’s second largest oil consumer behind the US, and the largest global energy consumer.

While briefing to Pakistani media personnel on China’s Energy Strategy in the Context of Belt and Road Initiative here Associate Professor School of International Studies Renmin University of China Chui Shoujun said that China was paying more attention to the security of oil-importing routes.

Professor said that China’s large state-owned energy corporations, and especially national oil companies (NOCs), had considerable influence on energy policy. The power of the NOCs is rooted in China’s transformation from a centrally-planned to a socialist market economy, which entailed transforming ministerial structures into corporations. (CNPC, Sinopec , CNOOC ). China’s NOCs enjoy easy access to the top-tier of government and can deploy significant influence on energy policy formulation.

“In the foreseeable future the reliance on fossil fuel will still be intensive due to the domestic shortage. China’s paramount goal should be to secure the resources the country lacks, prevent environmental deterioration, and seek a new sustainable paradigm” Professor said.

Professor said that China had used stockpiling through its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) and commercial storage as one strategy in recent years to ensure oil reserves, and this could increase China’s need for imported oil in the future. As a result of its rising level of oil imports, China decided in 2003 to construct emergency oil storage facilities.

Shoujun said that the first phase of storage capacity was for about 100m barrels of oil, and this was completed in 2008. This was the equivalent of about 30 days of net imports. This capacity will be raised to 60 days during this year, and to 90 days on or before 2015.

China has actively sought to improve the integration of the country’s domestic oil pipeline network as well as to establish international oil pipeline connections with neighboring countries to diversify oil import routes.

Russia-China oil pipeline from the Far East to Mohe is currently in operation and the gas pipelines are under negotiations. Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline will significantly help China in meeting its energy demands and would stabilize the country’s overall consumption structure.

China-Myanmar pipeline will run to Kunming, Yunnan’s capital, and will have the capacity to transfer 20 million metric tons of crude oil to China. The sea route through Malacca Strait is the traditional oil and gas import channel.