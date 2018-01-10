China dismisses reports of building military base in Pakistan

Pak, China sign MoU to enhance cooperation in foreign affairs

Observer Report

Beijing

China on Tuesday dismissed reports that the country was planning on building a military base in Pakistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang during a news briefing said there should not be any speculation when it comes to building a military base in Pakistan. The spokesperson was referring to media reports which speculated that China was planning on building a military base near Gwadar.

“I think it is not necessary for the outside world to make too much guesses in this regard,” Lu Kang responded when asked about building a second overseas military base.

Lu Kang emphasised that building of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was an important component of the One Belt One Road Initiative. He added that both China and Pakistan were making efforts to build CPEC for the common interest of countries along the route. On January 4, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman, Dr Mohammad Faisal during a news briefing said there was no proposal of building any Chinese military base near Gwadar. “This is all propaganda against the development of CPEC and strengthening of relations between Pakistan and China.”

Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on co-operation between the Foreign Service Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs University of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC. The signing ceremony was held Tuesday at the embassy in Beijing, a statement from the embassy said.

Pakistan ambassador Masood Khalid and President of China Foreign Affairs University Qin Yaqing signed the MoU on behalf of their countries. Commenting on the importance, Pak envoy said that this MoU shall further strengthen the friendship between the two countries. This is a step to enlighten our new generation about history and culture of each other, he added.