China desires to work closely with new Pak government: Yao Jing

Ambassador of China Yao Jing describing Pakistan and China as “Iron Brothers”, and close friends on Monday reiterated his government’s desire to work closely with the new government of Pakistan to further strengthen Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed these views as he called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here in his office and congratulated him on his assumption of office and the formation of new government in Pakistan, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Ambassador Yao Jing for good wishes and said that Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners.

He reiterated the determination of the new government of Pakistan to take strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights.

He welcomed the upcoming visit of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Pakistan in September and looked forward to an in-depth exchange of views with him on all matters of mutual interest.

Praising the vision of President Xi Jinping for China’s socio-economic development, he said that Pakistan could learn much from Chinese experience in socio-economic development, particularly agriculture, as Pakistan was basically an agrarian economy.—APP

