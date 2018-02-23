China denies report about talks with Baloch militants

Beijing satisfied with Pakistan’s steps on CPEC security

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Spokesperson of the China’s Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang refused to confirm reports in media that China was involved in talks with the militants in Balochistan to ensure security for the CPEC projects and Chinese workers

He was responding to a question by a journalist. He said, “I have never heard of such things” he pointed out that as you mentioned. The Chinese and the Pakistani governments have been working in coordination on security matters regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “We appreciate that Pakistan has already taken a series of important measures for the effective protection of the CPEC projects and Chinese citizens. We hope and believe that the Pakistani side will continue with these efforts to ensure the safety of the CPEC.”

Meanwhile, Advisor of Beijing Security Association, Cheng Xizhong said Pakistan and China needed to give extra care to the safety of the Chinese citizens in wake of inimical forces repeating attempts to hamper the growing cooperative partnership between the two countries.

He said, it’s important that the host government and cooperative partners should take primary responsibility for the safety of Chinese-funded enterprises, institutions and their personnel, said Cheng Xizhong, adviser to the Overseas Security Service Specialized Committee of the Beijing Security Association

According to Cheng, State-owned enterprises and private enterprises were already paying increasing attention to the safety of institutions and personnel of overseas Chinese-funded enterprises. They have constantly studied and perfected their safety precautions.