China denies plan to build military base in Afghanistan

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China’s Defence Ministry on Thursday denied that it was planning to build a military base in Afghanistan, branding such reports “groundless”.

Speaking at a regular news briefing, ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said that the two countries had normal security cooperation and that China like other countries was supporting Afghanistan in defence and counter-terrorism.

“The so-called issue that China is building a military base in Afghanistan is groundless,” Wu said. The ministry has also previously dismissed reports that Chinese military vehicles were patrolling inside Afghanistan.