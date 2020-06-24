China defence ministry says border clash caused by India

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China’s defence ministry said on Wednesday a border clash between China and India was caused by the Indian side.

The Indian actions violated a consensus between the two countries and were a unilateral provocation, the Chinese ministry said on its social media account.

The skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops over a long-disputed border this month is being treated in New Delhi as the country’s worst diplomatic crisis in decades even as it is downplayed by Beijing.

On Tuesday, Indian and Chinese military commanders agreed to disengage troops from the heavily disputed stretch of their border where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also described recent media reports of 40 Chinese casualties in the conflict as “fake news”.

The two sides were working to ease tensions, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.