China defeats Virus

THE way Chinese Government controlled novel Coronavirus in Wuhan city has once again proved the strength of its system and people to meet any challenge. For about seventy six days, China put millions of people on lockdown in Wuhan to avoid the transmission of this deadly and contagious virus to other areas. Indeed, it was a tough decision but the way the people of Wuhan cooperated and responded to the call of their government is really applaudable and an example for the peoples of other countries who are still battling the virus. China has worked really very hard to identify and detect early cases and their contacts and ensure they do not travel. With the improvement in situation, the lockdown has finally been lifted in Wuhan on Wednesday with thousands of people streaming out of the city through trains and planes. It is good to see that the Chinese authorities are still on alert and not declaring it a final victory against the virus as prevention measures such as wearing masks, temperature checks and limiting access to residential communities remains in place in Wuhan. Certainly, China has acted very responsibly and in a matured manner in these testing times and is now extending technical and other assistance to other countries such as Pakistan to cope with this pandemic. It is a global phenomenon and collective efforts are required if we really wanted to put this Jin in the bottle. Instead of doing politics and indulging in blame game as has been done by the US President Donald Trump, it is better for important capitals to sit together and mobilize their resources together to find a permanent cure to this pandemic. The very remarks of the US President that the World Health Organization (WHO) has been very China centric in its approach are very unfortunate and should not have been made at this critical time when thousands of people are dying from the virus in the US itself. In fact, it was critically important for the UN Agency in the early part of the outbreak of the virus to work closely with China to better understand it and suggest the way forward to all the countries to contain it. It is time to save the humanity and all should make sure they contribute their best to save the world.