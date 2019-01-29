China decries manipulations’ behind Huawei case

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China on Tuesday decried the “political manipulations” behind the United States (US) case against Huawei.

“For some time, the US has used state power to discredit and crack down on specific Chinese companies in an attempt to strangle the enterprises’ legitimate and legal operations,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement attributed to spokesman Geng Shuang.

“There are strong political motivations and political manipulations behind the actions,” Geng said.

China said it is “highly concerned” about the lawsuit against Huawei and called on the justice department to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant against Meng.

