China cutting and national security

The current wave of a federal institution-led campaign against mega cases of land grabbing and China Cutting has presented the idea that this issue is not simple, rather interlinked with all segments of economic terrorism.

The term of China Cutting is derived from “land grabbing or occupation on both the government and private land for plotting and housing societies. Initially, China Cutting as a word was used by Altaf Hussein, an ethnic urban politician of Karachi (Now settled in London). In fact, the existing situation of land grabbing in Karachi is quite deteriorated from the rest of the country. Here the main question arises, how China Cutting has become an existential threat to national security? Considering China Cutting as their main financial and political imperative, criminal and political mafias have been entirely depended on it. Either maintaining the local zone of influence for vote bank or getting finance to form it, China Cutting has become an advantageous option for the all-powerful man in the country.

Due to not regulation from the land department and failure of law and enforcement agencies operating in the China Cutting zone and has provided safe heavens to both the high profile criminal and terrorists. And this is the reality which is going on especially when it comes to Karachi and even other parts of the country. A relation between terrorism and corruption is called economic terrorism. And the exclusion of China Cutting from economic terrorism, the underpinning of its conception can adulterate the very definition of it. By utilizing their ties with politico-bureaucratic mafia, the land grabbers not only occupy the government land but also snatch the private properties. Diverging of interests among different poles of power, the matter has become worse where government institutions, politicians and criminal mafias have become a part of doing the same job: China Cutting. By doing so, making money from China Cutting is being laundered using illegal sources. Thus, China Cutting has been interlinked with multipronged threats being posed to the national security.

NAVEED MUSHTAQ

Islamabad

