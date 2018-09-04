China culture centre to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day in big way

Zubair Qureshi

Culture office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan and China Cultural Center have jointly planned a host of cultural and colourful events later this month to celebrate Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrations and National Day of China.

While briefing the media persons, the Cultural Counselor of Chinese Embassy and Director China Cultural Center, You Yi said in the coming days, people of Pakistan are going to enjoy exhibition of typical Chinese art and talent in the form of music and performance.

He was addressing a media briefing about the upcoming cultural events of China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

He recalled establishment of China Cultural Center (CCC) in 2015 at PNCA and tremendous achievements since then it has gained in the fields of art and culture. The centre not only has provided a platform to the Chinese artists and musicians but, it has also been a great opportunity to showcase the Pakistani talent and art, said he.

Since 2015, CCC has been playing an active role in promoting Chinese Culture in Pakistan.

CCC has organized different types of cultural-related activities such as Educational Seminars, Exhibitions, Courses and Trainings, Cultural Exchange Performances, Cultural Workshop and cultural exchange tours. All these activities are aimed to promote Chinese culture in Pakistan.

You Yi further briefed media on upcoming events such as Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrations and National Day of China which is going to be organized on 26th September, 2018.

October 1 is celebrated in China as their National Day and a 30 member troupe will be giving thrilling performance in PNCA, Islamabad. CCC is also organizing an Exhibition of Chinese Comic Art on 5th September 2018 in China Cultural Center, PNCA, Islamabad.

Later, the Administrative officer of China Cultural Center in Pakistan Tariq Awan and Program and Media Officer Adnan Hameed shared their working experience with China Cultural Center and answered the media questions. They furthermore urged to strengthen the role of media in promoting Chinese Culture in Pakistan which will help to further strengthen the friendship between two nations.

The briefing was held at Chinese Restaurant Hua Xia Qing, Islamabad.

