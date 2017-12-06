China Cultural Center organizes ‘Rhythm of Liaolai’ event

China Cultural Center in collaboration with Embassy of China would organize a cultural event “Rhythm of Liaolai on December 7 (tomorrow), here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The event is a joint performance of Chinese arts and Pakistani artists which give an immense pleasure for the audience of the performance, also highlights includes ethnic dances from China and Pakistan traditional Chinese folk songs.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing expressed his thoughts by sharing that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and have always been maintaining good friendly relations, adding, China accords importance to its diplomatic relations with Pakistan, said a press release. He expressed the confidence that two countries will further strengthen bilateral cooperation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Both China and Pakistan keeping in view their mutual interest, will work together to bring about further development and prosperity for the people of two countries.—APP

