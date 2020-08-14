China congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Zho Lijian, on Friday congratulated Pakistani nation and expressed the confidence that Pakistan would attain greater achievements in the national development.

“Today is Pakistan’s Independence Day and we warmly congratulate you on that,” Zho Lijian said during his regular briefing.

“We believe Pakistan will achieve greater achievements in the national development and we hope the China-Pakistan friendship will continue blossoming,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding the Chinese support to help Pakistan fight the pandemic, he said since the spread of Covid-19, China and Pakistan had been standing together.