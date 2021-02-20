China confirms four died in June clash on Indian borders

By
News desk
-
0
138
Beijing

China’s military on Friday named four soldiers killed in a brawl with Indian forces last year.
The Chinese soldiers “sacrificed themselves” during the June confrontation in the contested Galwan Valley border area with an unnamed “foreign military”, the defence ministry said.

In mid-June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a brutal, high-altitude border battle in the Galwan valley in one of the deadliest clashes between the two sides in recent deades.
Battalion commander Chen Hongjun and three other soldiers have been

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here