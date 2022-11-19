China committed to ‘upholding world peace’, promoting common development, says FM spokesperson

Beijing: China has always been a builder of world peace, a defender of international order, and a contributor to global development, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Ms Mao said that there is great continuity and stability in China’s policies. She said that President Xi Jinping stressed the importance to follow a path of peaceful development, openness and inclusiveness, and solidarity in his written speech at the APEC CEO summit.

“This is the valuable experience the Asia-Pacific region has gained through its development over the past decades, and more importantly, the goal that China and other countries in the region need to remain committed to,” she added.

She said that Chinese people hope to see peace and stability more than anything else. “China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, and it is dedicated to promoting a human community with a shared future,” she said, stressing China’s commitment to promoting peace.

“We will strive to safeguard world peace and development as we pursue our own development and, we will make a greater contribution to world peace and development through our own development.”

