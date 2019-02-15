China committed to suppot Pakistan economy

‘Friends of Silk Road’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

China valued its friendship with Pakistan and would continue to explore cooperation in various fields including energy, infrastructure, industry, agriculture and others. This was said by the visiting dignitary Vice Chairman of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Gao Yunlong at the launching ceremony of “Friends of Silk Road” here Thursday.

An initiative of Pakistan-China Institute, “Friends of Silk Road” is a platform that serves to bring together different segments of society from the two countries.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Ambassador of China, Yao Jing, Chairman of Pak-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz were also present on the occasion.

Gao Yunlong said Pakistan and China were all weather strategic cooperative partners and both have a shared vision for regional growth and prosperity. He expressed his pleasure on the fast-track work underway on various CPEC projects and observed that it would lead to further growth in bilateral relations. He said that China valued its ties with Pakistan and CPEC is one of the shining examples of close neighborly ties. He said that China would further encourage Chinese investment in Pakistan. Welcoming the Chinese dignitary, Khusro Bakhtyar said President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has proved a turning point ensuring peace, progress and prosperity of the whole region. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an iconic project of the BRI, he said.

Minister said industrial cooperation would support to overcome Pakistan’s trade deficit and the government would facilitate investors with continuous policy support to create a “pull factor” and China would “push” its leading enterprises to relocate to Pakistan. Ambassador of China Yao Jing while welcoming the guest briefed him about CPEC and its impact on the lives and economy of the people. Because of the CPEC, a great number of investment opportunities have generated leading to social and financial uplift of the masses.

Sen Mushahid Hussain Sayed said Friends of Silk Road was a major initiative of PCI, and given Pakistan’s pivotal role on CPEC as well as our long-standing relationship with China, it is now elevated from All Weather Friendship to being Iron Brothers.

Pakistan is the first among the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries to launch the forum which would include local communities, parliamentarians, press, business and opinion leaders, youth and women, professionals and civil society, students and scholars. The forum will provide both a better understanding and information about benefits of the fruits of progress and development offered by the numerous opportunities arising out of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mushahid said.

