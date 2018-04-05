China committed to strengthening partnership

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Chinese leadership is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the upcoming Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) taking place on April 9-10, 2018 in Boao city, Hainan Province of China.

Since it is going to be the first interaction between President Xi and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and their delegations, the Chinese leadership and government as well as people attach high importance to the meeting that is going to take place between the two sides.

Ambassador Yao Jing who will be accompanying the Pakistani Prime Minister on his visit to BFA summit on coming Sunday said during a briefing for media persons at the Chinese embassy on Wednesday, PM Abbasi’s visit will serve as a review of the two countries’ 5-year relations.

He said a galaxy of world leaders, not only from Asia but also from around the world, were expected to attend the summit and share their views on issues such as globalization, world trade, environment, poverty eradication, progress and prosperity of Asia and the entire world.

It will be the third time for President Xi to attend the BFA annual conference as Chinese president and this indicates the event’s importance and the support given to the forum by the president and the Chinese government, said Yao Jing. President Xi after his re-election in October 2017, will be addressing the forum first time as President and he will give a roadmap for China’s further opening up and its desire to bring prosperity for the entire region. President Xi will speak about China’s achievements and experience in reform and opening-up.

In Pakistan’s perspective, Ambassador Yao Jing said, since the year 2018 is the year of election in Pakistan and the current government of PML-N is completing its tenure, the Chinese leadership would be interested to know the government’s achievements at the end of its 5-year tenure. We are also keen to work with the new government of Pakistan after the elections, he expressed his country’s sincere desire.

The year 2018 also marks 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up in China, and the beginning of the implementation of the decisions made at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he said.

China is engaged with Pakistan besides CPEC, in military and strategic partnership and at BFA, we shall touch upon the macro-level projects and problems facing the world.

To a question, he said Pakistan is a founding member of the BFA and the country’s input always shows the sincerity of its leadership in resolving the global issues and sharing China’s vision. While referring to PM Abbasi’s Davos speech early in January, 2018 Ambassador Jao Ying said he believed PM Abbasi had a vision on development and we want to listen to him on collective good and prosperity of the people of the region.

To a question, Ambassador Yao Jing said besides PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde are expected to attend the forum.