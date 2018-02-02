China committed to timely completion of CPEC projects

Ambassador Yao assures Khattak …

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chinese Government has dispelled the impression about their losing interest in the CPEC projects. The Chinese government wanted expeditious execution of developmental schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its adjoining tribal belt.

The assurance came from Chinese ambassador to Pakistan H. Yao Jing during meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak.

KP Assembly Asad Qaisar was also present on this occasion.

H. Yao Jing appreciated the steps of KP government for expediting developmental process in the province, strengthening the institutions and ensuring welfare of the masses. He praised the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in this regard and apprised him of the good wishes of his government the reforms agenda of his government a success story.

He said that the Chinese government and people realized the level of poverty and joblessness among people along its bordering countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Hence his government not only wanted their political and economic stability but was also ready to contribute its due share in this respect, he added. He revealed that Chinese government was unveiling a plan of implementing livelihood and self employment schemes for the poor people to remove backwardness on both sides of the Pak Afghan border. He said that his government would need the help of KP government side by side with that of the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to cherish the real targets of this plan.

Pervez Khattak apprised the Chinese ambassador of the record legislation and reforms made by the KP government to realize its agenda of change. He also enumerated the steps his government was taking for completing the CPEC and Non-CPEC projects especially in hydel power generation, oil & gas, mines and mineral exploration.

He said that the people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa valued Chinese people more than other nations of the globe. He underlined the need of benefitting each other from the expertise in science and technology besides the languages.

He said that his provincial government wanted a crystal clear stance and concrete steps of Chinese and Pakistani governments on western route of CPEC as he said it was also a mega project for the overall prosperity of the entire central Asia.

He also thanked Chinese government for serious consideration on new CPEC road linking Gilgit, Swat, Mardan to Rashakai. He said this route would enable the CPEC trade and business activities to expand to all central Asian republics through Afghan Wakhan and the entire region will achieve progress by leaps and bonds.

The Chief Minister said that his provincial government has established special security force in addition to the steps being already taken by the Federal government. He said that KP government made over 80 MoUs with Chinese companies in post Beijing road show scenario whereas speeding up work on special industrial zones of Rashakai and Hattar was urgently needed by the Chinese government because the former was center point of the province and gateway of the sub-continent while the later was hub of the rail net work and establishing the industrial and economic activities in both these areas meant the stability and prosperity of the entire region. He said that the early completion of Peshawar Greater Circular Railway project would link five major districts of the province with modern rail net work that would cover 40% of the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would thus ensure their prosperity. Similarly the early completion of Hydel power projects would enable the industrial concerns to get cheap electricity as well as helping in solving the energy crisis for good. He also emphasized on Chinese assistance in Chashma Right Bank Canal project. He said that this lift irrigation scheme would contribute in bringing three thousand acres more land in southern district.

Pervez Khattak however appreciated the role of Chinese government in development of the province. He said that the recently launched mega project of Peshawar Rapid Bus Transit system was being undertaken by Chinese company while its modern buses were also being imported from China.

H. Yao Jing assured timely and quality completion of the CPEC & Non-CPEC developmental projects being launched by his country. He said that his country has sponsored a number of hydle power generation schemes in the province to overcome the energy crisis in the country.

He offered further cooperation in various sectors including health, education, skills, culture, transport and communication. He said that there were vast opportunities of Cino-Pak by lateral cooperation to promote fraternity among the two nations.