China committed to global peace, development, order: Chinese embassy in Washington

ISLAMABAD :Responding to the newly released US national security strategy, the Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington said China will always remain committed to world peace, global development and international order. Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump announced the national security strategy, which labeled China and Russia as Washington’s “competitors” and “rival powers” seeking to undermine US national interests on all fronts. The Chinese spokesperson said peace and development are the theme of the present times and the common aspirations of all. Any effort against this would be inappropriate and end up being discarded by the times. Also, any attempt to put the national interests of some countries above others’ and the international community’s interests reflects self-centered that would lead to nowhere but self-isolation, the Chinese official added.

Orignally published by APP