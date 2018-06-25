China comes out to ease water shortage in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD : The 43-year-old general manager of Wuhan Dongchuan Water Environment company Liu Xiaochuan has expressed his commitment to provide fresh water to Gwadar’s residents.

Liu will help provide water supply and teach local employees technical skills required to run the water project in the long term. “Currently, there are no waterlines in the city. So we had to arrange trucks to offer emergency water supplies during the period of Holy month of Ramadan.”

According to China Daily’s report, in the past, Liu taught international trade to collegians and held part-time jobs at Wuhan Dongchuan, a company his elder brother Liu Chuan founded in 2003.

In 2007, he quit his teaching job and began to work full time with his brother, devoting a major part of his time to local water projects in Pakistan.

Based in Central China’s Hubei province, Wuhan Dongchuan has built around seven water projects in Pakistan, including a seawater desalination plant, a sewage treatment project and a pipe network.

Currently, it has business in other countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Middle East and South America.

For a port that yearns for a bright future and seeks to transform itself into an international city, Gwadar severely lacks the most essential element of life?drinking water.

“On average, its annual precipitation is around 200 millimeters, which is extremely water-deficient,” said Liu Chuan, chairman of Wuhan Dongchuan.

“The locals usually use trucks to transport drinkable water from hundreds of kilometers away, and they need to pay a high price for that.”