China closely following development after IHK attack

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang in a regular Press Conference on Friday replying to a question about the United Nations Security Council press statement issued on Thursday on the attack in India-controlled Kashmir said, “ China has been closely following the development of this recent attack. In yesterday’s Security Council press statement, a specific organization was mentioned, but it was a general statement rather than a judgment. The Chinese side has noted that the Pakistani government expressed its will to coordinate with India in the investigation and seek to resolve differences through dialogue. Parties concerned should conduct objective and unbiased investigation to find out the truth. China hopes that India and Pakistan can exercise restraint, engage in dialogues and make joint efforts to preserve peace and stability of the region.

