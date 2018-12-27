China central bank to maintain prudent monetary policy, keep yuan stable

Beijing

China’s central bank said Thursday it would continue a prudent monetary policy and keep the domestic currency stable. The People’s Bank of China will strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments while making monetary policy more forward-looking, flexible and targeted, it said in a statement issued after a quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee.

The prudent monetary policy should be “neither too loose nor too tight,” while liquidity will be kept at a reasonable and ample level, it said. It will continue to deepen reform of the financial system and improve the “two-pillar” policy framework, which includes monetary policy and macro-prudential policy, and further improve the transmission mechanism of monetary policies, the statement said.—APP

