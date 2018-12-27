Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Economy Watch
  3. China central bank to maintain prudent monetary policy, keep yuan stable

China central bank to maintain prudent monetary policy, keep yuan stable

Beijing

China’s central bank said Thursday it would continue a prudent monetary policy and keep the domestic currency stable. The People’s Bank of China will strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments while making monetary policy more forward-looking, flexible and targeted, it said in a statement issued after a quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee.
The prudent monetary policy should be “neither too loose nor too tight,” while liquidity will be kept at a reasonable and ample level, it said. It will continue to deepen reform of the financial system and improve the “two-pillar” policy framework, which includes monetary policy and macro-prudential policy, and further improve the transmission mechanism of monetary policies, the statement said.—APP

Post Views: 125

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top