China-Central Asia Summit: Highlights of Xi Jinping’s keynote addres

Observer Report Xi’an

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday delivered a keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit held in the city of Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

The summit, which runs from Thursday to Friday, was attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

China and Central Asian countries have joined hands over the past decade to usher in a new era of their relations, Xi noted.

President Xi stressed that the sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries must be safeguarded, the development paths independently chosen by Central Asian people must be respected, Xi said, adding that the efforts made by the region to pursue peace, amity and tranquility must be supported.

The Chinese president said a prosperous Central Asia will meet the aspiration of people of different countries in the region for a better life, and inject strong impetus into world economic recovery.

He said ethnic conflicts, religious disputes and cultural division are not the main theme in Central Asia, while solidarity, inclusiveness and amity are the pursuit of the Central Asian people.

The region, blessed with unique geographical advantages, has the foundation, conditions and capabilities to become an important hub for the connectivity of the Eurasian continent, and to make Central Asian contributions to the exchanges of goods, the interactions between civilizations and the development of science and technology in the world, he said.

A China-Central Asia community with a shared future China and Central Asian countries should deepen strategic mutual trust, and always offer clear and strong support for each other on issues of core interests such as those involving sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development, Xi noted.

Underscoring common development, the Chinese president called on the six countries to continue taking the lead in Belt and Road cooperation and to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative.

He also called for efforts to fully unleash cooperation potential in traditional areas such as trade, industrial capacity, energy and transportation, and to foster new growth drivers in areas such as finance, agriculture, poverty reduction, low carbon, health and digital innovation.

Stressing the need to uphold universal security, Xi said the six countries should jointly implement the Global Security Initiative.

The six countries should resolutely oppose external interference in the internal affairs of regional countries and attempts to instigate “color revolutions,” and maintain a zero-tolerance stance against the “three forces” of terrorism, separatism and extremism, Xi said.

Underscoring the need to uphold everlasting friendship, he said the six countries should implement the Global Civilization Initiative.

They should carry forward their traditional friendship, promote personnel exchanges, strengthen exchanges of governance experience, enhance mutual learning among civilizations, and advance mutual understanding, he added.