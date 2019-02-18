China capable of maintaining sustainable growth

New York

China will maintain reasonably rapid growth while making a significant contribution to global growth, a U.S. economist has said. “China’s absolute growth, I think, will continue in the middle to high single digits for several decades,” Albert Keidel, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council of the United States, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He mainly attributed his optimistic projection to China’s economic resilience as well as the country’s growth-oriented policies. In the midst of a complex external environment, China’s economy ended 2018 on firm footing, with an emphasis on higher quality growth. The world’s second-largest economy grew 6.6 percent year-on-year to reach 90.0309 trillion yuan (about 13.28 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2018, above the official target of around 6.5 percent, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Keidel, who is also an adjunct graduate professor at the Economics Department of George Washington University, said the average level of income and an appropriate distribution within that level of income are among the important metrics to gauge the health of an economy.—Xinhua

