As Pakistan prepares to observe “Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir” on August 5, China has reiterated its clear and unwavering stance on the Kashmir issue. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called for a proper and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute under the United Nations (UN) Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson reaffirmed China’s position on the Kashmir issue, emphasising that it is a historical dispute between India and Pakistan that needs to be addressed through peaceful means. The spokesperson highlighted the significance of adhering to international principles and agreements in finding a resolution.

“China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. This issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, and should be resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions and bilateral agreements in a properly and peaceful manner,” the spokesperson said ahead of the fourth anniversary of India’s unilateral and illegal act in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).