China calls for EU caution on protective measures

Beijing

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Tuesday that it hoped the European Union would be cautious with the use of restrictive trade measures after the EU announced probe into imported steel products.

The European Commission said Monday that it had launched an investigation into imports of a number of steel products in response to U.S. restrictions on steel and aluminum. Wang Hejun, head of the ministry’s trade remedy and investigation bureau, said China understood that the EU was taking necessary measures against the latest U.S. move on steel and aluminum products.

But adopting global protective measures was not the right choice, Wang said. The probe will further exacerbate trade disorder and chaos caused by the U.S. steep import tariffs, exerting more serious and destructive impacts on the normal international trade order, Wang said.—Xinhua