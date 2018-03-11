China calls for fair treatment on its overseas investment

Beijing

China’s top state-owned enterprises (SOE) regulator Saturday called on other countries to treat Chinese investment fairly and equally.

“It’s understandable that all countries conduct investigations into foreign investment, but they should give equal treatment to all foreign investors, not discriminate,” Xiao Yaqing, head of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), told a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress. Globalization is here to stay, and free trade and investment will benefit the people.— Xinhua