BEIJING : Terrorism is the enemy of mankind and fighting terrorism is the common responsibility of all countries in the world, said a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said here on Friday at a regular news briefing.

Commenting on U.S. Military’s raid on East Iraqi Transport’s base, he said over the past few years, the “East Turkistan” terrorist forces represented by “East Iraqi Transport” have planned and implemented a series of terrorist attacks inside and outside China, as well as posing serious threats to the countries in the Middle East and Central Asia.

He added,” Strike against the “East Turkistan” terrorist forces represented by “East Iraqi transport” is not only the core anti-terrorism concern of China, but also an important part of the international fight against terrorism.

China always upholds the anti-terrorism concept of comprehensive policy implementation and tackling both the symptoms and the root causes.

We are ready to continue pragmatic cooperation in fighting terrorism with all other parties based on the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit so as to jointly maintain international and regional peace and stability.”

