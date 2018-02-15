China to build CPEC Institute in Gwadar

Islamabad

The maritime department on Wednesday revealed that China would build Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute at port city to fulfill the required technical and skilled manpower of maritime for the deep-sea port.

“The institute will help fulfilling maritime technical and skilled manpower requirements of the port after the development of industrial projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port-related projects,” an official in the ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP.

The provincial government has allocated land for the project which is scheduled to be completed in a period of 3 years.

He added that the local people are main stakeholders of Port City of Gwadar and their participation in operation and management of the deep-sea port, participation in industrial and commercial businesses, and in urbanization processes is key to the all long-term developmental initiatives.

This project is proposed to shape and enhance skills of active population of Gwadar to participate in the growth of the Port City, he added.

The institute will comprise a main building, which will have two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging

facility, the government is all ready allocate the land for the project.—APP