China, Britain seek deeper insurance cooperation under BRI

London

Chinese and British companies anticipate more cooperation in insurance to forestall risks as both sides are set to deepen coordination in projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), speakers told a high-profile Sino-UK BRI insurance cooperation forum held in London.

London, as a natural partner for the Belt and Road Initiative, has a lot to offer for cooperation with China in assessing project risks and insurance, said Cetherine McGuinness, chairman of Policy and Resources Committee, City of London.

In insurance specifically, the London market is “a leader in innovative product development and has historically embraced insuring new risks,” she said. These innovations include The Joint Code of Practice for Risk Management of Tunnel Works and private markets political risks insurance — structured to protect equity and debt capital invested through the life cycle of infrastructure projects on a global basis, she noted.

Proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative aims to achieve policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity along and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes, thus building a new platform for international cooperation to create new drivers of growth.

So far, over 100 countries and international organizations have responded positively to the initiative and pledged their support. More than 80 countries and international organizations have signed cooperation agreements with China.—Xinhua