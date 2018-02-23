London,

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming on Wednesday called for building a China-Britain “Golden Era” 2.0 and shifting bilateral relations to a higher gear.

While addressing a Chinese New Year reception hosted by the All Party Parliamentary Cycling Group, Liu said China and Britain have everything in place to upgrade business ties, expand cultural exchanges and boost cooperation on global issues.

“Our two countries can align our development strategies, deepen cooperation and deliver more ‘golden fruits’,” he said. “Together, we can make the China-UK relationship an exemplar of win-win cooperation and common development between the East and West.”

The ambassador made the remarks after British Prime Minister Theresa May paid a visit to China three weeks ago, during which the two countries signed a series of agreements related to trade, education, culture, science and technology.

It was the first trip to China by a British prime minister since Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Britain in 2015, when both sides sealed the China-Britain “Golden Era” partnership.—Xinhua