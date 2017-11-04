China blocks India’s move in the UN

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

A veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, China has once again blocked India’s bid to place a ban on the Jaish-i-Mohammed (JeM) chief under the Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the Council. The JeM, founded by Masood Azhar, has already been in the UN’s list of banned terror outfits. China had in August extended by three months its technical hold on the US, France and UK-backed proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN after having blocked the move in February this year at the United Nations. This is the second year in succession that China has blocked the resolution. Last year, China had done the same to stall India’s application before the same Committee. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing: “we raised a technical hold so as to allow more time for the committee and its members to deliberate on this matter.”

Hua’s remarks indicate that China will continue its policy to block moves by India and other countries led by the US to block Masood Azhar’s listing during the second term of Chinese President Xi Jinping. China in the past had asked India to discuss the issue directly with Pakistan in order to reach an understanding on Azhar’s listing. Last year in March, China was the only member in the 15-nation UN organ to put a hold on India’s application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi’s bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban. In 2015, China had blocked a move by India in the United Nations seeking action against Pakistan for the release of alleged mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi from jail, on the ground that New Delhi had not provided sufficient information.

During a meeting of the UN Sanctions Committee convened at India’s request, a clarification was to be sought from Pakistan over Lakhvi’s release while the Mumbai attacks trial was still underway, but Chinese representatives blocked the move. In a letter to UN Sanctions Committee chairperson Jim McLay, the then India’s permanent representative to the UN, Asoke Mukherjee, had said: “Lakhvi’s release by a Pakistani court had violated UN Security Council resolution 1267 dealing with terrorist entities and individuals.” India’s reference to the above resolution was absurd, as there was no proof against Lakhvi for his being mastermind in Mumbai attacks. In fact, for every terror act in India, Pakistan’s premier agency is accused of supporting the terrorists before any initial investigation. Even when the police could not find involvement of the ISI, yet India continues with the propaganda to malign Pakistan.

In 2009, the Mumbai Crime Branch had filed a charge-sheet comprising thousands of pages with regard to terrorists’ attack of 26th November 2008 in a Mumbai court. Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police had told newsmen that investigations had not thrown up anything about the involvement of ISI. That was enough to vindicate Pakistan’s position that Pakistan as a state was not involved. Secretary External Affairs S. Jai Shankar was also on record having said: “We have no evidence of ISI’s involvement in Mumbai mayhem”. One could draw the logical conclusion that all propaganda against Pakistan had malicious intent on the part of Indian leadership. Pranab Mukherjee, then India’s External Minister had said that “bilateral talks with Pakistan have been put on hold because of Pakistan’s failure to stop terrorists from using its territory, which has put at risk the substantial gains made during 5 years of the composite dialogue process.”

India continued litany of Pakistan’s involvement in terror acts in India, whereas there is incontrovertible evidence of Indian RAW’s involvement in stirring terror acts in Balochistan, FATA and elsewhere in Pakistan. During his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had confessed that his country had helped anti-Pakistan elements during the events of 1971 that led to break up of Pakistan. Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had advocated the use of terrorists to counter a terrorist threat. After Indian military raid in Myanamar in a hot pursuit of those involved in Manipur terror attack, Junior Minister for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had said: “Based on intelligence, we will carry out surgical strikes at the place and time of our own choosing”. The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and COAS General Raheel Sharif had responded that any adventurism will be met with full force.

India would not let any opportunity go to malign Pakistan. In July 18-19, Australian Foreign Minister, Ms Julie Bishop, paid a two-day official visit to India. During the visit, she met PM Narendra Modi, Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to discuss issues of bilateral interest.

During the visit, she also had discussions with the Indian leadership about Indo-China stand-off in Doklam. Later, it was propagated through Indian media that Australian Foreign Minister criticised China on the issue of Indo-China Stand-off at Doklam, which was not true. In fact, she intentionally avoided commenting on the issue to prevent any Chinese reaction as China is the largest trading partner of Australia and it has the largest number of international students from China, which is the major source of foreign exchange for Australia. And Australia would not like to annoy China in any case.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Email:[email protected]

