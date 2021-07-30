China beleives in Pakistan’s safety of its nationals

Observer Report Beijing

A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said, China is closely monitoring the gun attack in Karachi in which one Chinese national was injured. It is under further investigation as we speak.

This is an isolated incident. We have every confidence in Pakistan’s protection of Chinese nationals and assets in the country.

At a press conference about Talibans’ visit to China, Zhao Lijian said, “On July 28, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the visiting delegation led by head of the

Afghan Taliban political committee Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin.

The heads of the Afghan Taliban’s religious committee and publicity committee were also on the delegation.

State Councilor Wang Yi said that China, as Afghanistan’s largest neighbor, has always respected Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, adhered to non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and pursued a friendly policy toward the entire Afghan people.