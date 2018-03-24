China becomes Tesla’s fastest growing market in 2017

Tianjin

The U.S. electric car maker Tesla saw its fastest revenue growth in China in 2017. The firm’s revenue from the Chinese market reached 2 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, up more than 90 percent year on year, according to Tesla’s China branch. The company has installed over 1,000 superchargers in China, with which a vehicle can be fully charged within an hour. It also built three of the world’s biggest charging stations in China. Tesla delivered modified versions of Model S and Model X vehicles to the Chinese market last year to meet the standards of Chinese chargers.—Xinhua