China bans BBC World News after CGTN’s license revoked in UK

BEIJING – Chinese regulator has pulled BBC World News off the air in the country for “seriously” violating broadcasting rules.

The National Radio and Television Administration in its statement said that the global network harmed China’s national interests and ethnicity solidarity by violating regulations in its China-related reports.

The breaches violated requirements for news reporting to be true and impartial.

“As the channel fails to meet the requirements to broadcast in China as an overseas channel, BBC World News is not allowed to continue its service within Chinese territory. The NRTA will not accept the channel’s broadcast application for the new year,” the regulator said in a statement.

The UK-based channel expressed disappointment over the Chinese decision. “We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action,” it said in a statement.

BBC statement in response to Chinese ban of BBC World News pic.twitter.com/RpLwvW4OzO — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) February 11, 2021

Earlier this year, BBC’s news report in Wuhan triggered nationwide attention in China with many saying it was biased, reported Global Television Network’s (CGTN).

The Chinese move comes a week after the British media regulator Ofcom revoked the UK license for CGTN’s broadcast in the country.

The decision was taken after a probe found that firmed named Star China Media Limited wrongly held the license for the CGTN.

After revoking the license, British regulators also rejected a proposal by CGTN to transfer the license to a new entity.