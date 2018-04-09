China, Austria agree to establish friendly strategic partnership

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held talks with visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. They agreed to establish a Sino-Austrian friendly strategic partnership and advance bilateral pragmatic cooperation to a new level.

After the talks, the two sides released a joint statement on establishing the friendly strategic partnership .

The Austrian president is in Beijing on a state visit to China, and will then travel to Boao in Hainan Province to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018.

