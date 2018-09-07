China attaches high importance to Wang Yi’s visit to Pakistan

BEIJING : China attached high importance to its State leader’s visit to Pakistan, started on Friday, hoping it will bring the two countries’ more closer for addressing the future challenges, mainly in socio-economic sector.

While significantly highlighting Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Pakistan, Chinese media stated that his meetings with new leadership of Pakistan will consolidate cooperation and elevate the all-weather bilateral strategic partnership.

This is the first high-level visit by a Chinese official to Islamabad since the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office after the July 25 elections.

The visit by Wang YI, who is also designated as the State Councillor which makes him the top diplomat of China will reinforce China’s diplomatic stance giving priority to Pakistan in pursuing its geo-political strategy at the region and international level.

According to Chinese media’s reports, China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic and cooperative partners and these bilateral ties have been developing with sound momentum.

The visit assumed high significance, since it comes two days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the country and met the civil and military leadership.

“Besides holding talks and a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Wang Yi will also meet with President of Pakistan, PM Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly and the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Both sides will exchange views on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The top most agenda of the FM’s talks with the Pakistani side will be smooth and repaid implementation of the CPEC, for which both the governmentS have agreed to work together to make it reality.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted three more cabinet committees on economic affairs, including one on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as the new government starts discussions on re-prioritising CPEC projects.

The CPEC committee will be responsible for periodic review of the work program of all CPEC working groups, according to the terms of reference of the committee.