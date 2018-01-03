China assures Pakistan of continued support for its security

Janjua concerned over Trump’s tweet

Islamabad

The new Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Yao Jing, called on National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Nasser Khan Janjua in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Besides other issues, President Trump’s latest tweet on Pakistan came under discussion.

While warmly welcoming Ambassador Yao to his “second home” Pakistan, NSA expressed disappointment and concern over the anti-Pakistan tweet emanating from the highest level in Washington.

Ambassador Yao said that China acknowledges Pakistan’s matchless sacrifices in the war against terror and stands firmly with Pakistan in all situations. He reiterated China’s strong commitment to the security and stability of Pakistan.

They underlined that Pakistan-China relationship not only served the fundamental interests of the people of the two countries but was also crucial for peace and stability in South Asia and the larger Asia-Pacific region.

The two stressed the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan and an early closure of the Afghan conflict. They expressed support for the regional and multilateral initiatives for political reconciliation in Afghanistan, including the trilateral process involving China-Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Ambassador Yao said that China considers Pakistan a close friend and a reliable partner for peace and stability in a turbulent region. He expressed his commitment to take Pak-China relations to a new level in line with the wishes of the people and leadership of the two countries. —NNI