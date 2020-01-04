China asks US to seek ‘solutions’ through dialogue Iran will ‘punish’Americans wherever they are within its reach

BEIJING The United States should not “abuse force” and instead seek solutions through dialogue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a call with his Iranian counterpart on Saturday. “The dangerous US military operation violates the basic norms of international relations and will aggravate regional tensions and turbulence,” Wang told Javad Zarif according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry, referring to the killing in Iraq on Friday of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Iran promised “severe revenge” in response, as a number of nations — including China — urged restraint. “China opposes the use of force in international relations. There is no way out for military means, nor for extreme pressure,” Wang said in his Saturday call with Zarif, according to the ministry. China, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is a key partner of Tehran and major buyer of Iranian oil. Iran, China and Russia held joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman last week and the Iranian foreign minister visited Beijing earlier this week. China and Russia are also parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May last year Meanwhile, Gen Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, said that Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within reach of it in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani, Tasnim news agency quoted a senior Revolutionary Guards commander as saying. He raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf. Iran reserved the right to take revenge against the United States for the death of Soleimani, he said in comments made late on Friday and reported on Saturday by Tasnim. “The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there … vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago… some 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said. – Reuters