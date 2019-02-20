China asks Pakistan, India to start talks to resolve issues

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China Wednesday said that Pakistan and India were important countries in South Asia and called upon them to exercise restraint and conduct dialogue to achieve resolution of outstanding issues as soon as possible.

“Pakistan and India are both important countries in South Asia. The stability of bilateral relations is crucial to regional peace, stability and development,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to question about the current situation between the two South Asian neighbours following the recent attack on security forces in Indian held Kashmir.

He observed that the current situation in South Asia was generally stable and this situation was hard-won and deserved to be cherished and maintained by all parties concerned.

The Chinese side hoped that both India and Pakistan would exercise restraint and conduct dialogue to achieve a soft lining of relevant issues as soon as possible, he added.

Noting the massive investment cooperation agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan during the Saudi crown prince recent visit, he said that the Chinese side was glad to see Pakistan having friendly exchanges and cooperation with other countries including Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a pilot project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and it was committed to consultation and collaboration for shared benefits.

He said it has always adhered to the principles of mutual cooperation, co-construction, sharing and openness, and transparency. “Last year, when State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pakistan, China and Pakistan agreed to welcome third parties to participate in the construction of the corridor, so that the corridor not only benefits the people of China and Pakistan but also promotes regional economic cooperation and interconnection and achieves common development”, he added. “China on the basis of consultation and consensus with Pakistan is ready to have third party cooperation,” he added.

