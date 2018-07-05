China appreciates Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen economy despite challenges

Chinese Ambassador calls on Finance Minister

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing called on Finance Minister, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar here on Wednesday.

During the meeting they discussed Pak-China economic cooperation in various sectors and also had exchange of views on projects being undertaken under the ambit of CPEC. Finance Minister highly appreciated the continued cooperation provided by China in economic development of the country.

The Minister also briefly shared with the Chinese envoy Pakistan’s standpoint on FATF issues presented at the just concluded conference at Paris. She said Pakistan strongly reiterated its commitment in taking all possible steps against terror financing and money laundering. She said Pakistan has made countless sacrifices in the war on terror which have been recognized the world over.

It will take steps with the same spirit to check any sort of financing nurturing acts of terror, she added.

Yao Jing said it was heartening to note Pakistan’s stance on FATF issues.

He also expressed appreciation on Government’s resolve to strengthen economy in the face of some challenges.

He said China would always stand by Pakistan wherever and whenever needed. He assured the Minister of his strong resolve for efforts aimed at keeping up the momentum of bilateral economic partnership.

