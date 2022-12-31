China appoints Qin Gang as new foreign minister; replaces Wang Yi

Beijing: China has appointed Qin Gang as the new foreign minister, according to a decision made by the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on Friday.

According to Global Times, Qin Gang, the incumbent Chinese Ambassador to the US, is replacing Wang Yi, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and State Councilor.

Qin Gang’ career

Born in Tianjin in March 1966, Qin Gang started work as a staff member in the Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions from 1988 to 1992, and from 1992 to 1995, he worked in the Department of West European Affairs of the Chinese foreign ministry.

From 1995-1999, 2002 to 2005, and from 2010 to 2011, Qin worked at the Chinese embassy in the UK. He also had years of experience working as a foreign ministry spokesperson.

Qin served as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Protocol Department from 2017 to 2018 and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2018 to 2021.

Qin had arrived in the US as the Chinese Ambassador in July 2021.

FM Bilawal extends felicitations to Qin Gang

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter and extended his heartiest felicitations to Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China.

Heartiest felicitations to H. E. Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China. I look forward to working with @AmbQinGang towards taking the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to even greater heights. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 30, 2022

“I look forward to working with [Qin Gang] towards taking the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to even greater heights,” FM Bilawal expressed commitment.

Responding to Bilawal’s tweet, the newly-appointed Chinese Foreign Minister thanked him and expressed the same commitment.

Thank you for your warm congratulations! I look forward to working with you to further promote China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership! Chin-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad! — Qin Gang 秦刚 (@AmbQinGang) December 31, 2022

