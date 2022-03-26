China announces opening of Khunjerab border from 1st April.

Islamabad: The only land route between Pakistan and China was kept closed for over two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, China has announced the reopening of the historic border for trade activities between the two brotherly nations from April 1, 2022.

In this regard, a circular was released by the Foreign Affairs office of the Kashgar administration, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

“In accordance with the agreement between the government of Pakistan and China on border crossing and their management system signed on May 22, 2013, the CMB Hongqi Lafu Suster port [Khunjerab dry port] will officially be opened on April 1, 2022,” the circular said.

The circular has further directed all related personnel and units to make preparations in accordance with the port epidemic prevention and control requirements to make sure things go smoothly.

Pakistan had previously asked China to reopen the border to facilitate cross-border trade and people-to-people exchanges.

In a letter sent to the Embassy of China in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated that the border was closed on December 1, 2019, as per schedule due to the winter season, while its opening on April 1, 2020, was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.