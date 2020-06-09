China always stood by Pakistan: Khicchi

Chinese bus company donates 50,000 protective masks for transport sector

Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khicchi has said that brotherly country China has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time and need.

He was talking to Middle East Division of Yutong Bus Company Marketing GM Robin Shen who presented him 50,000 surgical masks including N-95 masks on behalf of Tutong Bus Company and brotherly country China. A 5-member delegation headed by Robin Shen visited Transport House and met with the minister. The minister thanked the Chinese company for presenting surgical masks to the transport sector and remarked that this gift will strengthen preventive measures of transport sector to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The minister further complimented that Punjab government holds this cooperation of our Chinese brothers in high esteem. He also paid rich tributes to the timely steps undertaken by China with regard to effectively dealing with locusts and coronavirus problems. He appreciated that China is such a loyal friend which always stood by Pakistan in every challenging situation and Pakistan-China friendship will always remain permanent and long lasting.

The hearts of Pakistani and Chinese people beat together, he added. The minister underscored that passengers and the transport staff should ensure implementation on government SOPs regarding coronavirus.

The Chinese delegation acknowledged the steps taken by the Punjab government for effectively coping up with global Covid-19 pandemic. Transport Secretary Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani and other officials of Transport Department were also present on this occasion.

The Chinese delegation members comprised Senior Marketing Manager Stone He, Country Manager Paul Zhang and Sales Manager Ali Malik also participated in the meeting.